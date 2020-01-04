NFL Wild Card Weekend: Our best bets for the first four games of the NFL playoffs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images In the opening games of the NFL postseason, we’re backing the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles to pull of the upset.

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with four games of wild card action.

During the regular season, our NFL picks went an impressive 135-117-4 against the spread, leaving us with a sizable profit to play with heading into the postseason.

Take a look below at our best bets of wild card weekend.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After 17 weeks of NFL action, we’ve finally reached the postseason.

Just 12 teams remain in contention to win Super Bowl LIV, with the action kicking off this weekend with four games that will further winnow the field.

Through the regular season, we picked all 256 games, going an impressive 135-117-4 against the spread, putting us at +6.3 units on the season.

Take a look below at our best bets for wild card weekend (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 10-6 2019 NFL SEASON: 135-117-4

Houston Texans* (-2.5) over Buffalo Bills

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Heading into the weekend, it looks like Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will not be able to play in Houston’s opening postseason contest against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a blow to the Texans offence, but one I believe they can sustain. DeAndre Hopkins should be the best player on the field on either side of the ball on Saturday. Also, the likes of Kenny Stills, running back Duke Johnson, and tight end Darren Fells are talented enough to ensure the Bills can’t double-team Hopkins on every snap without having to pay for it.

Both of these teams have run hot and cold, but I trust Houston a bit more than Buffalo, thanks to the quarterback and coaching matchups in this game. The Texans invested a lot in making this season work, and I think Bill O’Brien pulls out all the stops to secure a win on Saturday.

Tennessee Titans (+5) over New England Patriots*

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are playing in the wild-card round for the first time this decade, and I do not think it will go particularly well for them.

It’s still possible that New England turns it on, beats down the Titans, and moonwalks their way to another Super Bowl like the Patriots of years past. However, we’ve been waiting all season for them to look dominant, and so far, we have gotten little to show for it.

Tom Brady has completed 60% of his passes just once since Week 9 of the season. Also, the stalwart defence that started the year playing at a historic pace just gave up a last-second, game-winning drive to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the lowly Dolphins costing the Patriots a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, the Titans closed the season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, going 7-3 through their final 10 games. Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing, averaging nearly 100 yards a game. And rookie receiver A.J. Brown has developed into one of the most dangerous young offensive weapons we’ve seen in recent memory.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who took over the starting job midseason, and in some way, sparked the Titans run to the postseason, spent years on the Dolphins looking up the AFC East standings at the Patriots. This Saturday, he has a great shot at getting some revenge.

New Orleans Saints* (-7.5) over Minnesota Vikings

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at home in a must-win game. How many times have we seen Brees win that game?

It’s Kirk Cousins on the road in a must-win game. How many times have we seen Cousins lose that game?

I refuse to overthink this. Yes, the Vikings have played well this season, and yes, even Cousins briefly had a bit of shine as a potential MVP candidate after a particularly hot stretch of play early in the year.

It doesn’t matter. Brees always wins this game, and Cousins never does.

Philadelphia Eagles* (+1.5) over Seattle Seahawks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When these two teams met earlier in the season the Seahawks left Philadelphia with a 17-9 win. That was a weird game for the Eagles, who opened up the game with a field goal on their second drive and didn’t score again until there were just 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Things might be even weirder this time around, with both the Eagles and Seahawks attempting to play through a slew of injuries and put together a magical postseason run.

After four straight wins to close out the year with a roster spotted with practice squad players where former Pro Bowlers once stood, it’s impossible for me to bet against my beloved Eagles.

Head coach Doug Pederson and the Eagles have been postseason underdogs plenty of times in the past three years, and I seem to remember those games working out alright.

Now check out how every team stacks up heading into the playoffs with our postseason Power Ranking…

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.