SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Why Nnamdi May Be Worth $20 Million Per Season

Now that the NFL has a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in place, the wild west, known as free agency will soon commence. And there is no bigger target than cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, who may command as much as $20 million per year.



If you are just a casual NFL fan, or have a hard time following teams west of the Mississippi, Nnamdi was the second-highest paid player in the NFL last season, and is considered the premiere shutdown corner in the league.

But wait. Doesn’t Darrelle Revis have an island named after him? Sure. But part of Revis’ fame is that he plays in New York. And the other part is that we can see how good he is because opposing quarterbacks do occasionally throw the ball in his direction. The same cannot be said for Nnamdi.

The result is three interceptions in the past four years for Nnamdi. That’s total. FOUR. Revis on the other hand has 14 interceptions in the same span.

Want to know who the best cornerback is? Just ask the quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. Here is a look at how much respect opposing quarterbacks have shown Revis and Nnamdi the past three seasons…

Data via FootballOutsiders.com

