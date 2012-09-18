The 10 Best NFL Moments That You Probably Missed Yesterday

Photo: SB Nation
The second Sunday of NFL football is in the books.It was way more eventful than the predictable and boring Week One, with the Patriots, Saints, and Ravens all getting upset.
And although we didn’t get a Hall of Fame-level GIF like we did last week with Rob Gronkowski’s spike fail, there were plenty of great moments that you may have missed.
They include an incomprehensible TD dance (right), a supposed “cheap shot” on Eli Manning, and an NFL owner staring flabbergastedly at the field after his team suffered a shocking upset.
