The 10 Best NFL Moments That You Probably Missed Yesterday

The second Sunday of NFL football is in the books.It was way more eventful than the predictable and boring Week One, with the Patriots, Saints, and Ravens all getting upset.



And although we didn’t get a Hall of Fame-level GIF like we did last week with Rob Gronkowski’s spike fail, there were plenty of great moments that you may have missed.

They include an incomprehensible TD dance (right), a supposed “cheap shot” on Eli Manning, and an NFL owner staring flabbergastedly at the field after his team suffered a shocking upset.

1. Patriots owner Robert Craft is dumbfounded after the Cardinals beat the Pats 2. Eagles TE Brent Celek high-hurdles Ed Reed 3. Jacoby Jones does a dance 4. The Vikings score a TD with a perfect assist 5. Redskins WR Josh Morgan costs his team a chance at a game-tying field goal with a dumb penalty 6. Trent Richardson goes into beast mode 8. Sean Lee gets absolutely laid out 9. Victor Cruz does a salsa dance after scoring the game-tying TD 10. Tim Tebow gets man-handled as a punt protector More NFL NFL POWER RANKINGS!

