NFL WEEK 3: Here Are Our Official Predictions For Who Wins This Weekend

So, Tim Tebow.

The guy is out of the league, but he’s still a thing.

There was a poorly attended rally in Jacksonville, with fans limply trying to get the Jaguars to sign him as quarterback.

By all appearances Tebow is not NFL quarterback material. Yet, people still cling to this idea that he’s a winner, so he should get a job.

Yes, he won a playoff game in Denver, but guess what? It turns out Denver was loaded with talent.

Peyton Manning is 15-4 at Denver since he took over for Tebow. The team is posting insane offensive numbers.

The more successful Denver is, the worse it is for Tebow because it just proves how much talent he had around him.

Any team that’s desperate enough to make Tebow a starting QB is not going to have a trove of players comparable to what he had in Denver. And, therefore, any team he joins will stink.

So, in conclusion, it’s time to move on from Tebow.

On to the picks!

Last week I got one thing right.

I said I was going to crash back to Earth after a hot start at picking games.

I went 2-4, after starting the season 6-1. The good news is that at 8-5, so I’m still up for the year. The bad news is that I lost a bunch of games, and now I’m riddled with self-doubt.

I should have disclosed this earlier: I’m not gambling on these games, so treat my picks accordingly. Well, I did bet a lunch on the Bucs game, and I got that one wrong, which is crazy. The Bucs stink.

Here are the picks. Lines from the Las Vegas Hilton (via Vegas Insider).

San Diego is on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who are 3 point favourites.

The Chargers actually look pretty competent on offence. They beat the Eagles, and should have beat the Texans. The Titans aren’t terrible. And San Diego is travelling west-to-east for the second straight week, so you could easily make the anti-Charger case. But, we’re putting our faith in the Chargers new coach to get it done. Plus, we get points, which is nice.

The pick: Chargers +3

(For non gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, this means I think the Chargers either lose by 3 or less, or win.)

Tampa Bay is on the road against the New England Patriots, who are 7 point favourites.

The Bucs stink, but their defence is really good. Brady appears to be struggling with his young receivers. However, the first two games of the season for the Pats were against division rivals, which almost always leads to close games. I could see Brady finally getting it all together for this game and torching the Bucs. However, I just haven’t seen enough from the Pats to make that kind of a pick.

The toothpick: Bucs +7

(For non gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, this means I think the Bucs lose by 7 or less, or win.)

Green Bay is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, in a pick ’em.

No point spread in this game! Pretty wild. We think Green Bay is the better team, so we’re picking the Packers.

The master lock: Packers, straight-up

(For non gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, this means I think the Packers win.)

The New York Giants are on the road against the Carolina Panthers, who are 3 point favourites.

A year ago the Giants smoked the Panthers. Will it happen again? Maybe! The Giants are not as bad as their record indicates at 0-2. The Panthers, on the other hand, are as bad as their 0-2 record indicates. Take the points.

The Lock Ness Monster: Giants +3

(For non gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, this means I think the Giants win, or lose by 3 or less.)

Buffalo is on the road against the New York Jets, who are 2.5 point favourites.

The Bills might be decent this year. The Jets are probably not all that great. But, this is basically a pick em, so go with the Bills and the points.

The head lock: Bills +2.5

(For non gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, this means I think the Bills win, or lose by 2 or less.)

Cleveland is on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, who are 6.5 point favourites.

The Browns are dismantling the team, so it’s hard to have much faith in them. The Vikings are actually playing pretty well, and they need a win here, so I expect they’ll get it.

The Locker: Vikings -6.5

(For non gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, this means I think the Vikings win by 7.)

