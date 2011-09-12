There Are A Ton Of Good NFL Games On Today — Here's How You Should Juggle Them All

Photo: AP

Today is the first NFL Sunday of the season.The good news: we’ve got a bunch of good games.



The bad news: they’re all on at 1 p.m. (east coast).

The Eagles-Rams, Ravens-Steelers, Lions-Bucs, and Bears-Falcons all kick off at that time.

Here’s how you should prioritise them if you don’t have a prevailing rooting interest:

1. Ravens-Steelers (CBS) — One of the best rivalries in the sport. These games are always really close and really well-played. This won’t be the last meaningful game between these two teams this season.

2. Lions-Bucs (FOX) — Two teams with a ton of young talent and lofty expectations for the first time in a long time. Josh Freeman and Matt Stafford are both poised to jump to the “elite” level this year. Should be a fun one between two squads that are new to this whole “meaningful games” thing.

3. Eagles-Rams (FOX) — An intriguing one between two teams that are favourites to win their respective divisions. A lot of people like the Rams to pull the upset at home here.

4. Falcons-Bears (FOX) — Everyone thinks the Bears are going to take a huge step back after winning 11 games last year. And everyone thinks the Falcons are going to be an offensive juggernaut. This game will give us a good idea of where each team will end up

The one other quality game — Jets-Cowboys — is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC on Sunday.

