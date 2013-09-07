NFL WEEK ONE: Here Are Our Official Predictions For Who Wins This Weekend

Football is here!

It feels like it never went away. Probably because it hasn’t, what with the year round coverage and all.

Anyway, less talk, more picks.

Since our primary sports writer is too much of a wimp to make actual NFL picks, I’m going to do it. I’ll be your NFL Guru, or Swami, or Guswami for the year.

I’m already 1-for-1 on the season, as I correctly called last night’s game on Twitter yesterday morning: “I think Broncos roll tonight … and they cover the spread.”

(And last year, during the playoffs I went 6-5, which means if you bet with me, you made money, which is all that matters.)

So… here we go! All lines come from Vegas Insider. I’m just picking a handful of games I like, or think are interesting.

Getty Images

New England Patriots are on the road against the Buffalo Bills, who are getting 7.5 points.

Peyton Manning just threw seven touchdowns in a blowout win. You think that doesn’t get Tom Brady fired up? You’re wrong. He’s going to light up the Bills rookie coach and rookie quarterback.

The pick: Patriots -7.5

(For non-gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, that means I think the Patriots win by 8 points or more.)

Atlanta Falcons are on the road against the New Orleans Saints, who are giving 2.5 points.

This is a really good, really exciting game. In reality, it’s a stay-away. It’s too early in the season, and there are too many variables to have any idea what’s going to happen in this game. But, I’ve never been one to shirk tough calls, and I’m going with the Saints at home. Their coach, Sean Payton, has been waiting over a year for this game, he’s going to have something special to throw at the Falcons.

The tooth pick: Saints -2.5

(For non-gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, that means I think the Saints win by 3 points or more.)

Kansas City Chiefs are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are getting 2.5 points.

The Chiefs are the sexy pick for the team that has a monster turnaround this season. It makes sense. After going 2-14, it’s hard to do worse! They have a new coach in Andy Reid, and a new QB in Alex Smith. Both are big upgrades. But, Big Red, as Reid was known in Philly, seemed to lose a step. Either the game passed him by, or the league figured him out. Jacksonville has a new coach, Gus Bradley, who is a defensive guru. You’ve got to like him against Reid. Yet… I can’t do it. Got to go with consensus and pick the Chiefs.

The lead pick lock pick: Chiefs -2.5

(For non-gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, that means I think the Chiefs win by 3 points or more.)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers are on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, who are giving 5.5 points.

This is another really tough game to pick. I have no insights on it. I would suggest staying away from this game, in terms of betting. If I had to guess, I go with the home team and Jim Harbaugh, the best coach in the NFL.

The Lock Ness Monster of the week: Niners, -5.5

(For non-gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, that means I think the 49ers win by 6 points or more.)

Philadelphia Eagles are on the road against the Washington Redskins, who are giving 5.5 points.

A division game and a 5.5 point spread? Take the points. Coach Chip Kelly and Mike Vick will have a good game for Philly. RGIII will be rusty for Washington.

The lead pipe lock: Eagles +5.5

(For non-gamblers like my boss Henry Blodget, that means I think the Eagles either win the game, or lose by 5 points or less.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.