NFL GAMBLING PREDICTIONS: Houston Comes Up Big, Jets Play Small

Another Sunday of gambling has arrived. While there aren’t too many big games between top-notch teams today, there’s a lot of interesting lines out there.Here’s are our three favourite bets of the day:



Kansas City (+3.5) over Oakland. KC has been coming on strong. They’re at home. And Oakland’s QB situation is a mess.

San Diego (-1) over New York Jets. The Jets are still wildly inconsistent, while the Chargers have cruised to a 4-1 record without playing their best football. Coming off a bye, they should continue the woes for Sanchez and Co.

Houston (+3) over Tennessee. Huge game for the Texans. If they lose, Kubiak is on the chopping block and everyone is talking about how they are a waste of talent. They come up big against an unproven Titans team.

