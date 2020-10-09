NFL WEEK 5: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Drew Brees.

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us.

The Buccaneers and Bears kick off the action on Thursday night in Chicago, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread hoping to make a little money.

Four games into the NFL season, it’s becoming more and more difficult to predict the future. Teams are getting more aggressive with changes â€” both at quarterback and at head coach â€” hoping to pull out of mid-season tailspins before it’s too late.

More importantly, COVID-19 has made itself known, affecting games across the schedule, putting future weeks in jeopardy, and giving injury reports even more importance throughout the league.

All the confusion makes things tough to bet on, but we try our best. Last week was a solid winning week for our picks, going 7-6-1 against the spread.

Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 5 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-6-1OVERALL: 28-31-3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) over Chicago Bears*

During a charity golf tournament this offseason, Tom Brady revealed that the loss that haunts him more than any other came at the hands of Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. While he’s not getting a shot at the Eagles, getting some revenge against Foles on his new team should be enough motivation for Brady to make this one a blowout.

Carolina Panthers (+1.5) over Atlanta Falcons*

The Falcons are in absolute freefall right now, and it’s tough to imagine how the bleeding stops. Head coach Dan Quinn likely doesn’t have much time left to save his job, but I don’t see it happening here.

Kansas City Chiefs* (-12.5) over Las Vegas Raiders

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs offence was uncharacteristically quiet through much of their game against the Patriots last week thanks to another brilliant defensive game plan from Bill Belichick. Jon Gruden is a fine coach, but he’s far from the defensive tactician Belichick is, and doesn’t have the same talent to throw at stopping Mahomes and his cohort of weapons.

Los Angeles Rams (-7) over Washington Football Team*

Washington has decided to bench quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favour of Kyle Allen this weekend. It’s a somewhat puzzling decision â€” while Haskins’ play hasn’t been great to start the year, it’s not like the rest of the Washington roster have looked like world-beaters.

Anyways, congratulations to Kyle Allen, who will be making his first start of the 2020 season against Aaron Donald. Best of luck.

Houston Texans* (-6) over Jacksonville Jaguars

With the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, the Houston Texans signalled the start of a new chapter for the franchise. Mid-season firings can go two ways for an NFL team, but it feels like the Texans are set to finally play free and find their first win of the season.

Arizona Cardinals (-7) over New York Jets*

Arizona has disappointed in two straight games after a blistering start to the season, but there’s no better place to re-find your footing in the National Football League than a game against the New York Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles (+7) over Pittsburgh Steelers*

Despite being battered with injuries, the Eagles trudged their way to an ugly win on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Against a Steelers defence that never lets up, they’re in for another long day, but if they can just keep this one ugly again, they can cover the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals (+12.5) over Baltimore Ravens*

AP Photo/Ron Schwane Joe Burrow.

This is too many points for a divisional game. Joe Burrow can play well enough, and the Bengals defence can find a few stops here and there. Cincinnati isn’t winning this one, but it’s not hard to imagine a garbage-time touchdown keeping this one within the number.

Miami Dolphins (+8.5) over San Francisco 49ers*

We still don’t know if Jimmy Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play for the 49ers on Sunday. If San Francisco is forced to go ahead with a backup yet again, they can’t be touchdown favourites.

Dallas Cowboys* (-9.5) over New York Giants

The Giants have scored just three touchdowns all season, and haven’t put the ball in the end zone since Week 2. Even with how questionable the Cowboys defence has been in recent weeks, the Giants just don’t have the firepower to keep pace.

Cleveland Browns* (-1.5) over Indianapolis Colts

This one feels like a coin flip. The Browns have looked solid since their dismantling at the hands of the Ravens back in Week 1, and the Colts defence has been one of the best in the league since their shocking loss to the Jaguars to start the season.

With not much else to go on, I’ll back Baker Mayfield over Philip Rivers for betting purposes, but there are better places to put your money this weekend.

Minnesota Vikings (+7) over Seattle Seahawks*

While the Seahawks offence is playing off the charts good, their defence is far from elite right now. Currently sitting in last place in the NFC North, the Vikings need every win they can get, and should have enough offence to at least keep this one close. If anything, bet the over.

New Orleans Saints* (-7.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Drew Brees.

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints didn’t look great the last time the played in Primetime back in Week 3. Against the Chargers this Monday night, they should have more than enough in them to get back to their usual nationally televised dominance.

