10 NFL Teams That Will Be Staring Disaster In The Face If They Lose On Sunday

It’s NFL Week Two, which means one thing — disaster looms!Teams that slumped to losses last week face mini must-wins in order to avoid those dreaded 0-2 starts.



Supposedly “elite” teams like the Saints and Steelers are looking to avenge tough losses.

And teams that were once thought of as “sleepers” are desperately trying to avoid dropping out of the playoff picture all together.

So here they are — the 10 teams that will stare down disaster on Sunday — ranked from “would like to win” to “MUST WIN!”

10. New York Giants Opponent: Tampa Bay at home Next four games: Carolina away, Philly away, Cleveland home, San Francisco away The Giants are used to slow starts, so it's far from panic time. But a win would be big considering three of their next four are on the road. 9. Cincinnati Bengals Opponent: Cleveland at home Next four games: Washington away, Jacksonville away, Miami at home, Cleveland away This is a team that everyone thought might slump after making the playoffs last year. A home loss to the lowly Browns would be a real hit to their confidence. But a win would mean they're back on track. 8. Seattle Seahawks Opponent: Dallas at home Next four games: Green Bay home, St. Louis away, Carolina away, New England home If they go to 0-2, they're looking at 1-5 because they have a really tough schedule coming up. For a team many people thought could make the playoffs, this is a big one. 7. Jacksonville Jaguars Opponent: Houston on the road Next four games: Indy away, Cincinnati home, Chicago home, Oakland away It looked like the Jags had their first win last week, but Minnesota roared back to beat them in overtime. This week will almost surely be a loss, and now Jacksonville will need to rally against some bad teams to stay in contention. 6. Tennessee Titans Opponent: San Diego on the road Next four games: Detroit home, Houston away, Minnesota away, Pittsburgh home If they want any chance of making the playoffs, they need to beat a middling team like the Chargers. Their schedule coming up is brutal. They're looking at 1-5. 5. Miami Dolphins Opponent: Oakland at home Next four games: Jets home, Arizona away, Cincinnati away, St. Louis home It's probably panic time already for Miami. If they lose this week, they're firmly in the running to become the worst team in the NFL. If they win, they'll retain some of the respectability they had last year. 4. Pittsburgh Steelers Opponent: New York Jets at home Next four games: Oakland away, Philly home, Tennessee away, Cincinnati away This team could surely come back from a 0-2 start. But the defence looked slow, and the offensive line was terrible against Denver. If those things are issues again this Sunday, it's panic time. 3. Oakland Raiders Opponent: Miami on the road Next four games: Pittsburgh home, Denver away, Atlanta away, Jacksonville home This game is massive. Oakland was thought to be a contender in the AFC West. If they lose to the lowly Dolphins, they're looking at an 0-4 start because they play some really good teams coming up. Must win for the Raiders. 2. Buffalo Bills Opponent: Kansas City at home Next four games: Cleveland away, New England home, San Francisco away, Arizona away Buffalo was the most disappointing team in Week One. Kansas City is the perfect opponent in a must-win week, but a loss would but this once-promising team in dire straits. 1. New Orleans Saints Opponent: Carolina on the road Next four games: Kansas City home, Green Bay away, San Diego home, Tampa Bay away This is huge. New Orleans is taking hits left and right. An 0-2 start against Washington and Carolina could really doom this team to a lost season. The schedule gets easier after this, but after all the offseason turmoil, a win is vital. More football NFL POWER RANKINGS! Week One >

