Microsoft Cortana is rolling -- here are its picks for Week 15 of the NFL

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking every NFL game — continued its dominant performance predicting the outright winner of every NFL game, going 13-3 during Week 14. The latest solid effort pushed its record to 129-77 (62%) on the season.

Cortana’s record over the past month has been red-hot: 11-2, 12-4, 12-3, and now 13-3. With just three weeks of regular season football remaining, Cortana looks poised to match its 63% success rate from last season.

Last week, Cortana missed by taking the Seahawks, 49ers, and Colts. Meanwhile, it did correctly predict the Giants to beat the Cowboys, which we found hard to believe at the time.

This week, Cortana and Vegas in in complete agreement. There are some important games with major playoff implications, though, including the Giants against the Lions, the Patriots against the Broncos, and the Titans against the Chiefs.

Cortana likes the favourites (Giants, Pats, Chiefs), meaning the Broncos could find themselves losing yet again and creeping closer to missing the playoffs. Elsewhere, Cortana thinks the Dolphins will beat the Jets in New York, even without Ryan Tannehill. Cortana also likes the Steelers to beat the Bengals, and the Cowboys to bounce back against the streaking Buccaneers.

As always, Cortana picks only the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made before the Thursday night game).

Here are Cortana’s picks:

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-15) — Seahawks 83% chance to win

Miami Dolphins (-2.5) at New York Jets — Dolphins 58% chance to win

Detroit Lions at New York Giants (-4.5) — Giants 57% chance to win

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens (-6) — Ravens 69% chance to win

Green Bay Packers (-6) at Chicago Bears — Packers 67% chance to win

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (-4) — Vikings 60% chance to win

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (-10) — Bills 75% chance to win

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals — Steelers 55% chance to win

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) — Chiefs 69% chance to win

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6) — Texans 67% chance to win

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) — Cardinals 57% chance to win

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (-13.5) — Falcons 84% chance to win

New England Patriots (-3) at Denver Broncos — Patriots 55% chance to win

Oakland Raiders (-3) at San Diego Chargers — Raiders 55% chance to win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7) — Cowboys 75% chance to win

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-4.5) — Redskins 70% chance to win

