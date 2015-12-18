NFL WEEK 15: Our official picks of who wins this weekend

Much like the New York Giants, my picks this season have been all over the place, showing flashes of both brilliance and complete, dumbfounded stupidity.

I’ve enjoyed the highs of picking the Packers -3 against the Lions and watching them cover via Hail Mary (if Aaron Rodgers’ had thrown that in Dallas, he’d have hit the JumboTron!!!), and I’ve felt the crippling self-hatred that comes with betting, and losing, on Austin Davis and the Cleveland Browns.

Many people have berated me via email, and Twitter, and in the BI kitchen, for my picks, and on one occasion I was complimented. Most importantly, with three weeks left it’s going to take a real collapse to finish below .500.

Let’s crunch some numbers: last week I went 9-7 to push my record on the year to 103-89-6. That’s 14-games above .500 through 14 weeks — which, when I put it that way, is pretty bad! Three weeks left means I’ve got 48 games left to pick. That’s … more than enough time for a spectacular collapse.

But like the Giants, who are going to win out and make the playoffs, I too am going to finish this season strong. Just wait and see.

[Last week: 9-7]

[Season: 103-89-6]

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5) @ St. Louis Rams

And the streak of exciting Thursday night games dies a slow, Case Keenam’ed death.

The pick: Buccaneers +2.5

New York Jets (-3) @ Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones’ decision to ban writers from tweeting locker room activity is nothing more than preparation for the Johnny Football era. Let’s do this!

The pick: Jets -3

Chicago Bears (+5.5) @ Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Vikings -5.5

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Worst game of the week!

The pick: Jaguars -3.5

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

There’s no line on this game because of various quarterback injuries, but I’m picking the Texans to win outright because Jadeveon Clowney is terrifying, man.

The pick: Texans

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) @ Baltimore Ravens

I’m not all that high on the Chiefs, despite their big win streak, and eking by the Chargers doesn’t look great. But a win is a win, as they say, and I’ll take them to win again on Sunday in a closer game than it should be.

The pick: Ravens +7.5

Buffalo Bills (+1) @ Washington Redskins

Can the Bills possibly blow consecutive games to NFC East teams? Come on, Rex!

The pick: Bills +1

Tennessee Titans (+14) @ New England Patriots

A line this high scares me, but after watching the Jets dismantle the Titans last week, I’m confident the Pats can do it, too.

The pick: Patriots -14

Arizona Cardinals (-3.5) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Not overthinking this one.

The pick: Cards -3.5

Cleveland Browns (+14.5) @ Seattle Seahawks

Let’s see what Johnny is really made of.

The pick: Seahawks -14.5

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) @ Oakland Raiders

Eddie Lacy’s back!

The pick: Packers -2.5

Denver Broncos (+6.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Everything is falling perfectly into place for Peyton to take over the Broncos and lead them to an AFC Championship showdown in Foxborough against New England.

The pick: Broncos +6.5

Miami Dolphins (+1.5) @ San Diego Chargers

Actually, I think this is the worst game of the week!

The pick: Dolphins +1.5

Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) @ San Francisco 49ers

I believe in A.J. McCarron Green!

The pick: Bengals -4.5

Carolina Panthers (-5.5) @ New York Giants

Last week I predicted that the Giants would win out, which of course means that they will beat the Panthers on Sunday night. Why not us?

The pick: Giants +5.5

Detroit Lions (+3) @ New Orleans Saints

Man, there are a lot of bad games this week.

The Pick: Saints -3

