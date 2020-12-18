NFL WEEK 15: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson Russell Wilson.

Through 14 weeks of the NFL season, there’s never been a more chaotic year to bet.

Last week, our picks went a solid 9-7 against the spread, thanks in part to upset wins by the Eagles and Chargers.

This week we’re looking to keep the wins coming, picking every game against the spread with hopes of finding some winners.

There are just three weeks left of the NFL regular season, and teams are scrambling to secure their postseason positions.

As the season heads into the homestretch, games become even tougher to bet on. Some teams are still playing for a playoff spot, while others might already be looking forward to the offseason. It’s a strange year, and with no more bye weeks in play, it’s only due to get stranger.

Last week our picks went a solid 9-7 against the spread, a much-needed winning week after a tough stretch midseason. Let’s see if we can keep the wins coming this weekend (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 9-7OVERALL: 93-105-5

Las Vegas Raiders* (-3) over Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders are currently 7-6 and likely need to win out to have a shot at stealing a spot in a tightly contested AFC playoff race. While Gruden’s guys have been up and down all season, they have the talent to put up points when they need to, and they need to on Thursday night.

Carolina Panthers (+8.5) over Green Bay Packers*

Despite a 4-9 record on the season, the Panthers have played most of their games close, having only lost by more than eight points twice so far this year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offence have been on fire recently, and Rodgers is gunning for an MVP award, so this is a scary one to bet. However, let’s trust the Panthers to keep up their streak of competitive play.

Denver Broncos* (+6.5) over Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt KJ Hamler.

It feels like the Bills might be a bit overvalued here after a nationally televised win over the Steelers. The Broncos aren’t the upstart team many hoped they’d be this season, but they still have plenty of talent on offence and should be able to score enough to keep this game close.

Houston Texans (+7) over Indianapolis Colts*

The Colts are coming off a dominant performance against the Raiders last weekend and look due for a let-down game against a divisional opponent. Deshaun Watson should be the best player on the field.

Tennessee Titans* (-11) over Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have the fourth-worst rushing defence. The Titans have Derrick Henry. Detroit also might be down quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday as he’s dealing with a rib injury. This one could get ugly fast.

New York Jets (+17.5) over Los Angeles Rams*

The Jets are a no-hope franchise set to go 0-16 this season and bound by fate to ruin the professional prospects of Trevor Lawrence for at least the next two seasons after that. Still, 17 points is a lot to give in the modern NFL. I wouldn’t bet this game if I didn’t have to, but here we are.

Atlanta Falcons* (+6) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s impossible to know which Atlanta Falcons team is going to show up on any given Sunday. Three weeks ago, they dropped 43 points on the Raiders in a blowout win. In the two weeks following, they have only found the end zone three times. The Tampa Bay defence has also been up and down this year, so with the Falcons getting six points, let’s hope it’s another down week for the Buccaneers and a hot one for Atlanta.

Miami Dolphins* (-2) over New England Patriots

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Dolphins defence.

Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins will get their second shot at the Patriots after losing to them all the way back in Week 1. Since then, the Dolphins have come a long way and are in the thick of the AFC playoff race. They should be able to step up to the moment and win a season split with New England on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys* (+3) over San Francisco 49ers

This feels like a coin flip game. Take the points or move along to another bet.

Seattle Seahawks (-5) over Washington Football Team*

Washington is playing hot right now, winners of four straight games and now in the driver’s seat of the NFC East. But as we saw last week with the New York Giants, it doesn’t take much for the NFC East teams to fall back to reality.

Minnesota Vikings* (-3) over Chicago Bears

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio Dalvin Cook.

Mitchell Trubisky played a brilliant game against the Texans last week, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win. I do not trust him to do it two weeks in a row.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+12.5) over Baltimore Ravens*

Minshew Mania is back! After entering the game in relief for starter Mike Glennon last weekend against the Titans, Gardner Minshew has won back Jacksonville’s starting job. He’ll have his hands full against a Ravens team in desperate need of another win to keep pace with the playoff race, but with a two-touchdown cushion, he can find a way to cover.

Philadelphia Eagles (+6) over Arizona Cardinals*

Jalen Hurts opened up the Philadelphia offence a bit last weekend, providing the necessary spark to propel the Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints. While I’m not sure the Eagles are prepared to come through for a second straight outright win as touchdown underdogs, the team is playing with some pep in their step at the moment.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) over New Orleans Saints*

It’s still unclear whether or not Drew Brees will be back in action for the New Orleans Saints this weekend for the biggest game of the NFL season thus far, and I recommend waiting until there’s a clearer picture there before putting any serious money down on this game. That said, I trust the Chiefs more than any team in the NFL to win a closely contested game.

Cleveland Browns (-4.5) over New York Giants*

AP Photo/Ron Schwane Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have to be gutted after their comeback against the Ravens was spoiled by Lamar Jackson on Monday night. They can take out their anger against the Giants.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-12.5) over Cincinnati Bengals*

The Steelers need a bounce-back win after two straight losses brought their undefeated streak to an end. The Bengals are possibly down to their third-string quarterback this weekend after Brandon Allen was banged up with a bone bruise last weekend against the Cowboys. Whether it’s a still-hurt Allen or a fully-healthy Ryan Finley under centre for the Bengals on Monday night, it’s a good spot for the Steelers.

