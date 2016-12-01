Microsoft Cortana went 12-4 in Week 12 of the NFL -- here are its picks for Week 13

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant predicting the winner of every NFL game on Bing — continued its hot streak, going 12-4 in outright picks in Week 12 to improve its overall record on the year to 104-71 (59%).

It’s been an impressive run for Cortana of late. Week 11 featured a blistering 11-2 showing, which was followed up by a nice 12-4 slate over the holiday weekend.

In what has proved to be a wonky, up-and-down year, Cortana seems to have found its stride down the stretch. Its misses came by way of the Seahawks (who scored five points in a loss to the Bucs), the Texans (who continue to underwhelm), the Broncos (a wild OT loss), and the Eagles.

This week, Cortana and Las Vegas find themselves mostly in agreement, though several of their picks do look puzzling at first glance. Cortana gives the Saints a 70 per cent chance to win, which feels high considering they are below .500 and the Lions are leading their division at 7-4. Similarly, the Chargers are favoured by Cortana and Las Vegas against the Bucs, who are 6-5. If nothing else, these puzzling lines and predictions should make for interesting games.

As always, Cortana picks only the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made before the Thursday night game).

Here are Cortana’s Week 13 picks:

Dallas Cowboys (-2) at Minnesota Vikings — Cowboys 52% chance to win

Denver Broncos (-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars — Broncos 69% chance to win

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) — Falcons 63% chance to win

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers (-6.5) — Packers 53% chance to win

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals (+1) — Bengals 52% chance to win

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-6) — Saints 70% chance to win

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-1.5) — Bears 57% chance to win

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots (-13.5) — Patriots 81% chance to win

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3) — Ravens 52% chance to win

Buffalo Bills at Oakland Raiders (-3) — Raiders 57% chance to win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Diego Chargers (-3.5) — Chargers 64% chance to win

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) — Cardinals 53% chance to win

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6) — Steelers 63% chance to win

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) — Seahawks 69% chance to win

Indianapolis Colts (-1) at New York Jets — Colts 55% chance to win

