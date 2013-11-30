NFL WEEK 13: Here Are Our Official Picks For Who Wins, And Who Loses

I am horrible at picking games.

I went 0-3 for the Thanksgiving slate of games.

Typically, when I’m terrible at something, I quit. And believe me, I want to quit picking games. It’s not fun to stink at something so publicly.

But, quitting is a weak, weenie way out. The real solution to this problem is to study harder, watch more games, think more clearly, and just generally try harder.

But, my goodness does that sound like work.

So, instead, I’m going to go with plan B: I will continue picking games the way I’ve been picking them and just hope for the best.

You may say to yourself, Haven’t you been hoping for the best all along?

To that, I say, Yes! Yes, I have been hoping for the best all along. But now I’m going to hope even harder for the best.

Some people might say hoping is not a strategy. To those people, I say, let’s find out.

Also, the point of this column isn’t to be right or wrong about games.

It’s about being entertaining and having fun.

Of course, there’s no fun in losing. I guess the real point of this column is to get the picks right and have fun entertaining you folks while posting a winning record.

So, anyway, yeah. Let’s just pick some games.

My record picking games for the year: 34-38-4.

All lines comes from the Las Vegas Hilton via Vegas Insider.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bucs’ stud QB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at Carolina Panthers who are 7.5 point favourites.

This is a lot of points for a division game. The Bucs are starting to get it together, and the Panthers are feel a little bit of pressure from being that team all of the sudden. I like the Panthers to win the game, but I’m hoping Mike Glennon and crew do enough to cover this spread.

The pick: Bucs +7.5

For non-gamblers, or people who don’t understand spreads, what this means is add 7.5 points to the Bucs final score and it will be higher than the Panthers’ score.

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Good or Luck-y? (Ashamed of this caption.)

Indianapolis Colts are 3.5 point favourites at home against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts suddenly look v-v-v-v-v-verrrrry shaky. The Titans suddenly look okayish. The logical pick here is the Colts, despite how bad they’ve looked. It’s hard to believe the Colts are this bad, right? But, then, does that make it a suckers’ bet? Maybe the Colts just aren’t any good. Isn’t that possible? Maybe there’s a reason they’re constantly getting blown out in the first half of games.

The pick: Titans +3.5

Again, this means add 3.5 to the Titans’ final score and it should be higher than the Colts’ score.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

This is not Toronto or Buffalo, but those places make me think of snow.

The Buffalo Bills are 3 point favourites at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

This one is in Toronto, not Buffalo, which has always seemed like a raw deal for the Bills and their fans. People of Buffalo, what do you think? You feel robbed and insulted, or are you cool with it?

The pick: Bills -3

This means I think the Bills win by 3 or more.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Love this guy.

New England Patriots are 7.5 point favourites on the road against the Houston Texans.

Another one of those picks that seems too good to be true. What am I missing here? How are the Patriots not 10 point favourites? Is it because it’s a road game? I like the Pats big here. The Texans are a mess. The only think that makes me nervous is that the line isn’t higher. A mismatch like this makes me feel like I’m a sucker for loving the Pats.

The pick: Pats -7.5

This means I think the Pats win by 10 or more.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Not getting up, I’m afraid.

New York Giants are 1 point favourites on the road against the Washington Footballers.

This line opened at Washington -2.5. Then everyone watched Washington meltdown. This team is in free fall, and it’s not going to get better. They could lose every single game the rest of the season.

The pick: Giants -1

This means I think the Giants win by 1 or more.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

BONUS! I’ll pick the two most interesting games of the weekend, because why not? (Normally, I only pick five games a week.)

Denver Broncos are 5.5 point favourites on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

I think the Broncos win, but I think it’s closer this time. I like the Broncos winning by 3 points. So, take the Chiefs and the points.

Seattle Seahawks are 4.5 point favourites at home against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s really hard to see the Saints losing by more than 3 points, but I think Seattle gets it done. This is basically Seattle’s chance to lock up home field for the postseason. Take Seattle, give the points.

