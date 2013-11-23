NFL WEEK 12: Here Are Our Official Predictions For Who Wins

Because why not, here is my power ranking of the new head coaches in the NFL this year:

8. Gus Bradley, Jacksonville Jaguars: He’s ranked dead last because his team stinks. It was at risk of going 0-fer this season. Maybe his team has no talent, and next year they’ll stock up and play well, and he’ll prove to be good. But, for now, last place.

7. Mike McCoy, San Diego Chargers: The Chargers have a decent quarterback. And McCoy was supposed to be a quarterback guru. They’re 4-6, losing some dumb games.

6. Rob Chudzinski, Cleveland Browns: Chudzinksi has managed to win with Jason Campbell and Brian Hoyer, two quarterbacks that aren’t particularly impressive. If he gets a good quarterback through the draft, he might look like a really good coach.

5. Marc Trestmann, Chicago Bears: He’s not as great of an offensive guru as one might have hoped, but the fact that he has Josh McCown playing just as well as Jay Cutler suggests he knows what he’s doing.

4. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: I’m not sure if he should be on this list or not. He’s not a new coach, he’s just on a new team. Still, he’s winning, so shouldn’t he be ranked higher? Well, his team is stacked with talent, and it’s playing crappy teams. As an Eagles fan, I know what it’s like when Andy Reid is the coach. Sorry Kansas City, this won’t end well.

3. Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals: Pssst… Don’t tell anyone by the Arizona Cardinals are 6-4 this season with Carson Palmer as the QB.

2. Chip Kelly, Philadelphia Eagles: He’s a genius. He has Nick Foles playing at a high level and has the Eagles, who everyone expected to be terrible, in first place in the NFC East. Kelly is the real deal.

1. Doug Marrone, Buffalo Bills: Upset! Marrone, right? Who saw that coming. The Bills have a bad record, but Marrone has gotten so much out of a really bad group of quarterbacks. The defence is playing well, and there’s some reason for optimism. He’s done the most with the least against some tough competition. I might be overvaluing him because I had such a low expectation.

Now, on to this week’s picks!

Last week was a total disaster, as far as picking games is concerned.

I was 1-3-1. So, this week, I’m going to try shaking things up!

Normally, I just go with all the games I feel comfortable with, taking popular teams. This week, I’m going with some of the dregs of the league and hope for the best.

I’m also going to go with all road-dogs in my picks. A mistake? We’ll find out.

For the season, my record is 31-33-4. A good week this week, and we’re over .500, which is the first step towards being significantly above .500, which is the goal.

Anywho, lines are from the Las Vegas Hilton, via Vegas Insider.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road against the Detroit Lions, who are 9 point favourites.

The Bucs are starting to show some signs of life. If you’re a Bucs fan, this should make you nervous. What if the Bucs win enough games to protect Greg Schiano? Then you’ll have another year of this garbage. Anyway, I don’t think the Bucs are good enough to win this game, but I think 9 points is a lot of points, and hopefully the Bucs can cover that number.

The pick: Bucs +9

For non-gamblers, this means I like the Bucs to win or lose by 9 or less.

Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road against the Houston Texans, who are 10 point favourites.

The Jaguars are terrible. But, then again, so are the Texans. 10 points is a lot of points for a team that’s terrible. (Talking about the Texans here.) So, I say roll the dice and go with the Jags.

The pickle: Jags +9

For non-gamblers, that means I think the Jags lose by 9 or less, or win.

New York Jets are on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who are 3.5 point favourites.

In case you’re not paying attention, here’s how it works with Geno Smith: He has a terrible game that’s a disaster, then he follows that up with a week that no one expects where he beats a very good team. Smith and the Jets were walloped last week the by the Bills. (The week before they beat the Saints.) So, the Jets are due for a win here.

The toothpick: Jets +3.5

For non-gamblers, that means I think the Jets win, or lose by 3 or less.

Dallas Cowboys are on the road against the New York Giants, who are 2.5 point favourites.

What? This line is fishy. It makes me think the Giants are the real pick here. Just because the Giants have been playing better as of late doesn’t mean they’re good. This is still the team we saw earlier in the season. The Cowboys, while deficient in many ways, have enough offence that when given 2.5 points should be able to get the job done.

The hair pick: Dallas +2.5

For non-gamblers, that means I like the Cowboys to win or lose by 2 or less.

Chicago Bears are on the road against the St. Louis Rams, who are 1 point favourites.

This is one of those lines that’s telling you something. I think. I’m still not sure how that works. If I were to guess, I would say it’s telling you to take the Rams. The Bears have a better record, and in general seem like a better team. Yet, they’re getting a point here. So, that tells you Vegas thinks the Bears are garbage, and if you have a brain, you should take the Rams. I have no brain.

The guitar pick: Bears +1

For non-gamblers, that means I think the Bears win, or lose by 1.

