NFL WEEK 11: Here Are Our Official Predictions For Who Wins This Weekend

I don’t have some sharp, witty take to start my picks off this week.

Sorry!

So, instead, I’ll do something different, I’ll make a recommendation for an iPhone app.

For the longest time I used ESPN’s ScoreCenter app. I really did not like the app, but stuck with it because every time I checked the alternatives I was underwhelmed.

I finally cracked a few weeks ago and downloaded 4-5 other sports scores apps from the App Store. After some light testing, I decided that The Score was the my favourite of the bunch.

After a month of using The Score, I stand by my decision. It’s best looking, easiest to use sports scores app that I’ve seen.

I only have two complaints: The name is bad, and I wish I could pay $US5 for the app to get rid of the ugly banner ads. Other than that, it’s great.

If you’re in the market for a new sports app, check it out here.

Now, on to the picks!

I am currently 30-29-3 on the year. A winning record, but not a record you can make money on. Not yet anyway. Last week was my best week ever going 4-1-1. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling this week.

All lines comes from the Las Vegas Hilton, via Vegas Insider.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns are on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals who are 6 point favourites.

The Browns are not as terrible as everyone thinks. They’re not good but they’re not horrible. The Bengals, on the other hand, have been decimated by injury, and are inconsistent. In a division game, I like the points here.

The pick: Browns +6

That means I think the Browns either win, or they lose by 6 or less. (Just add 6 to their final score, and hopefully it will be higher than the Bengals.)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers are on the road against the New Orleans Saints, who are 3 point favourites.

Is it possible that Colin Kaepernick isn’t as great as everyone thought? From the emergent QB-class of last year, I would rank them in this order: 1. Andrew Luck 2. Russell Wilson 3. RG III 4. Kaepernick. It’s possible he’s just having a sophomore slump, or it could be that the 49ers have no receivers. Whatever the case is, I can’t take the 49ers here. The Saints are great at home, so I love them in this game.

The pick: Saints -3

This means I think the Saints win by 3 or more.

AP

The Green Bay Packers are on the road against the New York Giants who are 4.5 point favourites.

The Packers are starting Scott Tolzein, formerly of the scout team. The Giants aren’t good, but I think they’re good enough to handle Tolzein, so I’m going to take big blue here.

The pick: Giants -4.5

This means I think the Giants win by 5 or more.

Kansas City Chiefs are on the road against the Denver Broncos, who are 8 point favourites.

Are the Chiefs the least respected 9-0 team in history? This line is nuts. The Chiefs defence is going to be good enough to hound Peyton Manning. I don’t think the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound, but I think they’re good enough to at the very least cover the spread in this game. Take the points!

The pick: Chiefs +8

This means I like the Chiefs to win, or lose by 8 or less. Tack on 8 points to the Chiefs’ final score, and voila, the Chiefs should have a bigger number than the Broncos.



The New England Patriots are on the road against the Carolina Panthers, who are 2.5 point favourites.

Ugh, ugh, ugh, ugh, ugh, ugh, ugh. Not a fan of picking this game. The line is begging you to take the Patriots, which means it’s a sucker’s bet to pick the Pats. The Pats are 7-2, coming off a bye, and now have a healthy Gronk to help out Brady. The last time we saw the Pats, they scored 55 on the Steelers. But, the Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, the kind of defence that can get after Brady and screw him up. Everything about this game makes me think the Panthers are the pick, but I just can’t do it. Give me Brady and the points.

The pick: Patriots +2.5

That means I think the Patriots either win, or they lose by 2 or less. (Just add 2 to their final score, and hopefully it will be higher than the Panthers.)

