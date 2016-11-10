Microsoft Cortana went 10-3 in Week 9 of the NFL -- here are its picks for Week 10

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — had its best week of the season in Week 9, correctly picking 10 of the 13 games on the docket. The solid picking brought its overall record to 74-57 (56%).

Cortana’s three misses were the three biggest upsets of the week: the Vikings and Packers wer both home favourites, and the Broncos were a pick-em against the Raiders in Oakland.

Still, a 10-3 showing marks a notable uptick in success this season for the Microsoft algorithm. We’ll be watching to see if it continues to trend in a positive direction.

This week, Cortana and Vegas in in total agreement. There are some especially good games, however, including the Seahawks at the Patriots and the Cowboys at the Steelers. In both, the home teams are favoured.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made prior to the Thursday night game).

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-10) — Ravens 67% chance to win.

Houston Texans (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars — Texans 58% chance to win.

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers (-3) — Panthers 60% chance to win.

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints (-2) — Saints 61% chance to win.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets (-2) — Jets 53% chance to win.

Atlanta Falcons (PK) at Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles 63% chance to win.

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins (-3) — Redskins 53% chance to win.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Tennessee Titans — Packers 53% chance to win.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5) — Buccaneers 53% chance to win.

Miami Dolphins at San Diego Chargers (-4) — Chargers 57% chance to win.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-13.5) — Cardinals 79% chance to win.

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) — Steelers 61% chance to win.

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots (-7.5) — Patriots 64% chance to win.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants (-2) — Giants 53% chance to win.

