10 Huge NFL Stories That No One Is Talking About Right Now

We’re now steaming toward the playoffs after 10 weeks of NFL games.We know about Tim Tebow.



We know about the upstart 49ers, the abysmal Eagles, and the inconsistent Patriots.

But there are some big-time stories that aren’t getting a whole lot of play right now.

There’s the league other big disappointing, the running back who’s completely fallen apart, and the loophole that teams are using to get around player-safety rules.

Whichever team gets the first pick will probably have an established starting QB Indianapolis, St. Louis, Minnesota, Carolina, and Miami are the main competitors for the No. 1-overall pick and the rights to Andrew Luck. Three of those teams (IND, STL, CAR), have franchise QBs. And Minnesota has to like what they see from Christian Ponder. If one of those teams gets the first pick, things could get interesting as they entertain trade offers. Teams are covering up concussions in-game There is a loophole in the concussion rule where teams can keep playing possibly-concussed players as long as they aren't diagnosed with 'concussion-like symptoms.' This has a lot of people clamoring for stricter rules in diagnosing in-game concussions. For example, when Michael Vick got knocked out against Atlanta, he officially had a 'neck injury.' It wasn't until the game was over that the Eagles switched it to a concussion. Tight ends are taking over! Seven of the 20 top leaders in touchdown catches are tight ends. And six of the top 20 receptions leaders are tight ends. Translation: teams are using the tight end like none other this year. Part of the reason could be that personal foul rules have made going over the middle of the field much safer. San Diego has been almost as big a disappointment at Philly Not only have the Chargers slumped to a 4-5 record, but they have yet to even look impressive. At least the Eagles have spells where they just dominate teams. San Diego seems to sleepwalk through games. After coming into the season as one of the favourites in the AFC, they're just trying to scratch out a playoff spot in a crappy division. Ryan Fitzpatrick has collapsed since signing his big contract Fitzpatrick had 12 touchdowns and 7 picks before signing a contract extension in October. After, he has thrown 5 TDs and 6 picks. The Bills are 1-2 in the span, including an utter destruction by the Cowboys last week. The stupid, awful Cardinals are suddenly spoilers Arizona effectively ended Philly's season yesterday. In addition, they've jumped out to a big lead against Baltimore and tested both Pittsburgh and the Giants. They won't be making the playoffs, but they could trip up teams like Dallas and Cincinnati down the stretch if they aren't careful. Seattle's homefield advantage is huge Considering their QB situation, Seattle has no business being good. But at home they turn into a different team. They beat the Ravens yesterday, the Giants a few weeks ago, and played the Falcons close last month. In a league where homefield is becoming less and less meaningful, Seattle has found to a way to maintain a hostile environment. The kickoff rule that was supposed to ruin everything is working perfectly There are few more touchbacks, but drama in special teams hasn't vanished in the way a lot of people thought it would. Has anyone said a peep about this rule since September? Green Bay might be the biggest Super Bowl favourite in recent history The Packers aren't just the best team in the league. They are the best team by a huge margin. San Francisco is a game behind them, but they get by largely with smoke and mirror. Behind those two, the Patriots, Steelers, Ravens, Giants, and Texans have all revealed enormous flaws. Chris Johnson! He's terrible! People are talking about it from a fantasy point of view. But this is huge! Johnson was one of the best players in the league just last year, and he's completely fallen off. That simply doesn't happen in other sports. Imagine if a superstar like Dwight Howard simply lost all of his discernible skills? Johnson's downfall shows you just how fickle NFL dominance can be. This guy is anything but under-the-radar CAM NEWTON: The Story Behind The Next Face Of The NFL >>

