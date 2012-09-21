NFL Warns Coaches To Stop Mistreating The Replacement Refs

Photo: AP Images

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the NFL has reached out to all 32 teams this week to make it clear that they will not tolerate coaches berating the replacement officials in an unprofessional manner.According to Schefter, the league wanted to remind the teams that “everyone has a responsibility to respect the game.” And if any coaches make the mistake of ignoring the warning, the league said the coach “would be flagged on the field and he would be hearing from [the NFL] in a very firm way.”



Schefter’s report specifically mentions head coach John Fox defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Denver Broncos and Jim Harbaugh of the San Francisco 49ers as coaches that were caught on camera “berating” the officials this past weekend.

