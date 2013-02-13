Two College Students Broke Into The Super Bowl

Two students from Savannah State University broke into the Super Bowl and documented the escapade with video they posted to YouTube. And now the NFL wants to know how it happened.



The students focused on tunnels and doors used by support staff to gain entry, often just using the appearance that they belonged there. But once they got through the first security checkpoint, with the help of somebody opening a side fence, it doesn’t appear that anybody ever questions their appearance.

But maybe the most amazing part is that the students appear to have seats at the end, without the aid of having a ticket.

The students don’t ever appear to go through a medal detector. They are never patted down. It appears that only one police officer even talks to them. So the ultimate question is: If two kids can break into the Super Bowl, is any event truly safe?

