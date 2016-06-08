A hacker took over the NFL's Twitter account and said that Roger Goodell died

Scott Davis

The NFL’s social media team had an unpleasant surprise on Tuesday when a hacker took over the league’s official Twitter account.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL suddenly tweeted that Roger Goodell had “passed away.”

The tweet was quickly deleted.

However, moments later, two more tweets surfaced, clearly indicating that this was not the NFL tweeting.

Shortly after, the NFL confirmed the hack.

While it has not been a good offseason for Twitter accounts in the NFL, it does appear that Roger Goodell is in good health.

