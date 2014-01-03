The NFL Still Destroys The Other Sports In The Battle For TV Ratings

It is no secret that football is the most popular sport in the United States. However, if somebody unfamiliar with sports looked at the list of the most watched sporting events in 2013 they might be left with the impression that football is the only sport in this country.

SportsMediaWatch.com has compiled a list of the 50 most watched sporting events in 2013 and 46 (92%) of the events are NFL games including a whopping 35 regular season games.

Of course, the Super Bowl between the Ravens and the 49ers came out on top with 108.7 million viewers. But even the AFC Championship game (47.1 million) nearly doubled the number of viewers of the highest-rated, non-NFL event, the BCS Championship game between Alabama and Notre Dame (no. 27; 26.4 million).

The NFL also had 16 regular season games that drew more viewers than any non-NFL event, led by the Raiders and Cowboys on Thanksgiving day. That game had 31.7 million viewers.

In addition to the BCS title game, the other non-NFL games to crack the top 50 were game seven of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Spurs (no. 29; 26.3 million), the college basketball championship game between Louisville and Michigan (no. 39; 23.6 million), and game six of the NBA Finals (no. 46; 20.6 million).

Game six of the World Series between the Cardinals and Red Sox was the highest-rated baseball game and just missed the top 50 with 19.2 million viewers.

See the full list at SportsMediaWatch.com.

