The National Football League trimmed 150 people from it’s staff. (Not players or coaches, for those reading this quickly, but staff.) That’s about 10% of the 1,100 employees the league employs. Why’d they do it? In response to the downturn in the nation’s economy. What a weak excuse, everyone is saying that nowadays.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.