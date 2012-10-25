NFL Referees Will Be Using Pink Penalty Flags During Sunday's Dolphins-Jets Game

Photo: NFL Communications

The NFL’s breast cancer awareness campaign has expanded a lot in its fourth season this year. Numerous aspects of a player’s uniform can be pink during the month of October to support the cause.This weekend, in the final instalment of that campaign, one game will take the cause one step further. During the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins game, officials will use pink penalty flags. (via NFL Communications)



Here’s what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tweeted about the idea.

An 11-year-old NJ boy wrote me suggesting officials use pink flags for breast cancer awareness … (more) — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) October 24, 2012

… Great idea Dante. We’ll do it Sunday @ the Jets game & you can deliver them to the officials. more info tinyurl.com/8dvro68 — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) October 24, 2012

It will definitely be odd seeing pink and not yellow signaling a penalty, but hats off to the NFL for recognising a young fan’s idea.

