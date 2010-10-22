NFL To Cut Off Players' Health Care If New labour Deal Isn't Reached

Photo: AP

The NFL appears to have a pretty big trump card in the increasingly nasty labour negotiations with the Players Association. USA Today reported that the NFL will stop providing health care for players and their families when the CBA expires in March, unless there’s a new labour agreement in place by then.NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith was understandably upset:



“Some of them have children who need heart transplants. We have several players who have children who are on kidney dialysis. We will have over 100 players who will have children who are born in the March, April, May time frame. Right now all of those players need health insurance.”

That’s certainly a quote designed to draw public sympathy and support, but as is always the case with pro sport labour disputes, it’s hard to feel bad for millionaires.

