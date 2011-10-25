Tim Tebow's Career Looks A Lot Like NFL Hall Of Famer Steve Young's

Photo: Zimbio.com and AP Images

One player that Tebow compares to favourably is hall of famer Steve Young. And the similarities go beyond just being left-handed quarterbacks that like to run with the ball.If we take a look at the numbers, the two quarterbacks have very similar statistics early in their careers. And in some respects, Tebow has actually been better (see full comparison at the end of this post).



Since drafting Tebow, the Denver Broncos have played 22 games with Tebow starting four of those games, winning two. In those games, Tebow has thrown for 7.5 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns with just three interceptions.

In the first 22 games of Young’s career, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he started nine going 2-7. Young averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, throwing five touchdowns and nine interceptions. And Young was a year older.

On the ground, Tebow has averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, with seven touchdowns. Young averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and had scored four touchdowns at this point in his career.

Tebow has a long ways to go before he will ever be considered a hall of fame quarterback. But at this point in his career, so did Young.

