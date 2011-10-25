Tiki Barber Could Become A Tampa Bay Buccaneer This Week

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Thanks to a rash of injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are suddenly in desperate need for a running back. And with Tiki Barber still unemployed, the Bucs may consider signing the former Giant to pick up the slack.After a four-year absence, Barber wanted to return to the NFL this year, but was unable to land a job. After this, Tiki’s agent declared Barber “moved forward.”



But if Tiki were to give the NFL one more shot, the Bucs would seem like a natural fit. They are a playoff contender that has lost two top running backs.

Of course, working against Tiki is his age. Barber is 36, and the history of successful running backs at that age is very short. But if Tiki is going to return, it could happen this week.

