NFL, Ticketmaster Launching Stubhub Football Rival

Peter Kafka

The NFL and IAC-owned Ticketmaster are launching an online aftermarket site for football tickets next year. The deal is one of Ticketmaster’s many attempts to try to catch up to other “ticket exchanges” — most notably eBay’s Stubhub. One advantage Ticketmaster says it will offer: Guaranteed ticket delivery, via email. In other football news: If you went to bed early last night, you made the right decision. Ugly game. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.