NFL, Ticketmaster Launching Stubhub Football Rival

The NFL and IAC-owned Ticketmaster are launching an online aftermarket site for football tickets next year. The deal is one of Ticketmaster’s many attempts to try to catch up to other “ticket exchanges” — most notably eBay’s Stubhub. One advantage Ticketmaster says it will offer: Guaranteed ticket delivery, via email. In other football news: If you went to bed early last night, you made the right decision. Ugly game.

