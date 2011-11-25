Forget Your Family, Here's Everything You Need To Know About A Long Day Of Football Betting

Today is the best slate of NFL Thanksgiving games in recently memory.



Here’s what’s going on with each game from a betting perspective:

Packers (-6.5) at Lions. The public is all over Green Bay (72%), but the line hasn’t really budged from the -6 or -6.5 it opened at.

A lot of people think the Packers are vulnerable coming off a underwhelming performance against the Bucs that saw James Starks get banged up.

The homefield should give the Lions a little push. But then again they haven’t won a Thanksgiving game in Detroit since 2003.

Dolphins (+7) at Cowboys. If Miami was playing anyone but the Cowboys, they’d be getting huge public action. They’re the type of team sharp bettors love — a surging team with a terrible record straight-up but a decent record against the spread.

But Dallas is a behemoth when it comes to betting, so the line has stuck right at the +7 it opened at.

49ers (+3.5) at Ravens. Caesar’s sportsbook head Todd Fuhrman described the Niners as “very public” on Twitter yesterday. They’re 9-0-1 against the spread. But Vegas still isn’t really giving them a ton of respect against a Baltimore team that’s been relatively inconsistent this season.

Vegas opened the line at Baltimore -5, and bettors has since moved it down to -3.5 or -3.

What does Vegas see in Baltimore?

They’ve played well against good teams in high-profile games this year (both Pittsburgh games, last week against Cincy). And San Francisco has to travel across the country on a short week.

