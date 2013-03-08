16 NFL Teams That Have Serious Money To Spend This Offseason

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

NFL free agency opens next Tuesday.Right now there are 16 teams with enough salary cap room to sign any player they want.



These will be the teams that will be making noise in the next week or so.

Using data from Over The Top, we ranked them by cap space, along with the players they are rumoured to be targeting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.