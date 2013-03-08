16 NFL Teams That Have Serious Money To Spend This Offseason

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images
NFL free agency opens next Tuesday.Right now there are 16 teams with enough salary cap room to sign any player they want.
These will be the teams that will be making noise in the next week or so.
Using data from Over The Top, we ranked them by cap space, along with the players they are rumoured to be targeting.
2012 record: 13-3
rumoured targets: Their own players William Moore (safety), Brent Grimes (corner)
Source: AJC
2012 record: 12-4
rumoured targets: Their own players Wes Welker (wide receiver), Aqib Talib (cornerback)
Source: ESPN
2012 record: 7-9
rumoured targets: Unknown, but they need defensive help.
2012 record: 10-6
rumoured targets: Unknown. They will look to re-sign Andre Smith (offensive lineman).
2012 record: 5-11
rumoured targets: Cliff Avril (defensive end), Paul Kruger (outside linebacker)
Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
