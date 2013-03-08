16 NFL Teams That Have Serious Money To Spend This Offseason

NFL free agency opens next Tuesday.Right now there are 16 teams with enough salary cap room to sign any player they want.

These will be the teams that will be making noise in the next week or so.

Using data from Over The Top, we ranked them by cap space, along with the players they are rumoured to be targeting.

16. St. Louis Rams — $11.9 million

2012 record: 5-11

rumoured targets: Their own player Danny Amendola (wide receiver)

Source: NFL.com

15. Kansas City Chiefs — $16.9 million

2012 record: 2-14

rumoured targets: Unknown, but they're making all kinds of wild moves.

14. Seattle Seahawks — $17.1 million

2012 record: 11-5

rumoured targets: Unknown.

Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

13. Minnesota Vikings — $17.9 million

2012 record: 10-6

rumoured targets: Mike Wallace (wide receiver)

Source: NFL.com

12. Tennessee Titans — $18.9 million

2012 record: 6-10

rumoured targets: Andy Levitre (guard)

Source: The Tennessean

11. Buffalo Bills — $19.9 million

2012 record: 6-10

rumoured targets: Their own player Andy Levitre (guard)

Source: ESPN

10. Green Bay Packers — $20.6 million

2012 record: 11-5

rumoured targets: Unknown, but they need offensive line help.

9. Atlanta Falcons — $21.3 million

2012 record: 13-3

rumoured targets: Their own players William Moore (safety), Brent Grimes (corner)

Source: AJC

8. New England Patriots — $25.4 million

2012 record: 12-4

rumoured targets: Their own players Wes Welker (wide receiver), Aqib Talib (cornerback)

Source: ESPN

7. Jacksonville Jaguars — $26.6 million

2012 record: 2-14

rumoured targets: Unknown.

6. Philadelphia Eagles — $32.4 million

2012 record: 4-12

rumoured targets: Unknown, but an offensive lineman makes sense.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $32.8 million

2012 record: 7-9

rumoured targets: Unknown, but they need defensive help.

4. Miami Dolphins — $36.6 million

2012 record: 7-9

rumoured targets: Mike Wallace (wide receiver)

Source: NFL Network

3. Indianapolis Colts — $43.5 million

2012 record: 11-5

rumoured targets: Cliff Avril (defensive end)

Source: RotoWorld

2. Cincinnati Bengals — $45.2 million

2012 record: 10-6

rumoured targets: Unknown. They will look to re-sign Andre Smith (offensive lineman).

1. Cleveland Browns — $46.6 million

2012 record: 5-11

rumoured targets: Cliff Avril (defensive end), Paul Kruger (outside linebacker)

Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

