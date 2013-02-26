An NFL Insider Says NFL Teams Want To Know If Manti Te'o Is Gay

Photo: Getty Images

After facing the media over the weekend at the NFL Combine, most seem to believe that Manti Te’o has successfully moved on from the fake girlfriend story and that it will have little impact on his status in the NFL draft. However, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com says Te’o’s sexuality is still a concern for NFL teams.Florio appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday and said flatly, “teams want to know if Manti Te’o is gay,” calling it “the elephant in the room.” Florio adds that it should not make a difference, but says we have to “step aside from the rest of reality and walk into the unique industry that is the NFL.”



As Florio points out, teams probably can’t directly ask Te’o that question during their interviews with the former Notre Dame linebacker. But that won’t stop teams from trying to find out.

Of course, for some teams, Te’o’s sexuality may be less important than just being prepared and knowing what potential media storms they will have to deal with if they were to draft Te’o. And for some teams, the fear of that potential media storm might be enough to skip Te’o’s name in the April draft.

