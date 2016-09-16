The 32 NFL teams are worth as much as every MLB and NBA team combined

The average NFL franchise is now valued at $2.3 billion according the latest valuations released by Forbes.com, a 22% increase over a year ago and a 64% from 2014.

Overall, that means the 32 NFL franchises have a combined value of $74.8 billion. That is just slightly less than the 30 Major League Baseball teams ($38.6 billion) and 30 NBA teams ($37.4 billion) combined.

The Dallas Cowboys are once again the most valuable NFL franchise, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. The Rams had the largest increase in value, doubling to $2.9 billion on their move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

