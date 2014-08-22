The 32 NFL Teams Are Worth More Than Every MLB And NBA Team Combined

The average NFL franchise is now valued at $US1.43 billion according the latest valuations released by Forbes.com, a 22.5% increase over a year ago.

Overall, that means the 32 NFL franchises have a combined value of $US45.7 billion. That is more than the 30 Major League Baseball teams ($24.3 billion) and 30 NBA teams ($19.0 billion) combined.

One thing to keep in mind is that only the NFL values have been updates since Steve Ballmer agreed to purchase the Los Angeles Clippers for $US2 billion, more than three-times the Forbes valuation of $US575 million. In theory, one person overpaying for an NBA franchise should not have a great impact on the value of teams in other leagues. However, the sale may impact how Forbes views those values moving forward and we may see a sharp increase in the other leagues as well.

