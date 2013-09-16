NFL Teams Think Johnny Manziel Is Undraftable Because He Parties Too Much

Despite

torching Alabama for 562 yards on Saturday, Johnny Manziel still has a long way to go to win over NFL scouts.

In his column today, Peter King of SI passed along this note about about what NFL people think of Johnny Football:

“Manziel, in his third year of eligibility at Texas A&M, could declare for the 2014 draft if he wants to come out, which seems likely. (He can also stay in and play the 2014 college season, and 2015 as well.) But Manziel, to many teams right now, would be undraftable because they’re scared of his mood swings and off-field questions. But it only takes one team out of 32 to fall for him. And some team will, unless he self-destructs between today and draft day.”

“Mood swings” and “off-field questions” are pretty abstract critiques. But King helped explain what he means by that in a follow-up tweet.

Basically, he says NFL teams think Manziel parties too much:

No one can know where Manziel will be drafted now–IF he declares for ’14 draft. Draft is 34 wks away. Lots of drinking nights before then.

RT @JohnFloto: I don’t like Manziel either, but that’s a douchey thing to say … Truth hurts. Precisely what NFL is thinking.

Manziel’s partying habits are well documented. The Internet is full of photos of him having a good time all over North America.

In addition, Manziel’s father told ESPN’s Wright Thompson that he worried about his son’s drinking, and revealed that Johnny saw an alcohol counselor during his Heisman-winning season in 2012.

When Manziel left the Manning Passing Academy early this summer, many speculated that he was hungover — which Manziel has denied.

While Johnny Football appears to party about as much as your average frat boy, NFL teams apparently aren’t buying the “he’s just a college kid” excuse.

