Map shows the most popular NFL team in every state

The Cowboys may be America’s team, but when it comes to the most popular team in every state, Dallas can only lay claim to a handful.

Vivid Seats, a site that specialises in the sale of tickets for live events, collected data on the sale of NFL tickets to see which teams are most popular in each state. Using the billing address on all orders, Vivid Seats was able to determine which team’s games produced the most sales in every state.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, last year’s Super Bowl participants, lead the way as the most popular team in five states each. The Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs are next in four states apiece. Those four teams combined, are the most popular teams in more than one-third (18) of the 50 states.

Here is the full map.

