SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Eagles Are Playing The Best Football In The NFL Through Two Weeks

It is still too early to say with any certainty who the best teams are in the NFL. Through two weeks (and one Thursday night game), there are only three undefeated teams remaining. However, we can look at which teams are playing the best so far.



Below is a look at the top teams in the NFL in terms of yardage differential per game (Offensive yardage – defensive yardage). And through two games, nobody is playing better than the Eagles who have outgained their opponents by 203.5 yards per game.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Titans (-155.0), Jaguars (-164.0), and Buccaneers (-170.0) have the worst differentials in the NFL so far…

