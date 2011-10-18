ANDREW LUCK: He's So Good, NFL Teams Might Lose Games On Purpose To Draft Him

Photo: AP

Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is the most highly regarded college quarterback in years.Barring injury, he will be the first pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.



How good is he?

Many are saying that there is legitimate concern that NFL teams will start tanking games in order to get the first-overall pick.

When asked about the so-called Suck For Luck campaigns, he said, “I think it’s stupid. Simply put.”

Luck grew up in Europe, has a passion for architecture, and might be one of the most sophisticated (and gifted) NFL phenoms ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.