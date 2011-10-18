ANDREW LUCK: He's So Good, NFL Teams Might Lose Games On Purpose To Draft Him

Tony Manfred
andrew luck plays football for stanford university in 2011

Photo: AP

Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is the most highly regarded college quarterback in years.Barring injury, he will be the first pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.

How good is he?

Many are saying that there is legitimate concern that NFL teams will start tanking games in order to get the first-overall pick.

When asked about the so-called Suck For Luck campaigns, he said, “I think it’s stupid. Simply put.”

Luck grew up in Europe, has a passion for architecture, and might be one of the most sophisticated (and gifted) NFL phenoms ever.

Luck was born in 1989 in Washington D.C. His father, Oliver, was a former NFL quarterback for the Houston Oilers

When he was just one-year-old, his family moved to Germany when his dad became the GM of a European football team in Frankfurt

In Europe, Andrew developed a love for soccer. Scouts now say his great vision and footwork is a result of playing pickup soccer as a kid

Andrew moved back to the US when he was 12, and eventually broke onto the football scene at Stratford High School outside Houston

In addition to being the best quarterback, he was also the best safety, punter and field-goal kicker

Despite the being recruited by the likes of LSU and Alabama, Luck had his sights set on a school that went just 1-11 in 2007...

Luck backed up the hype on the field, completing 70% of his passes and leading Stanford to a 12-1 record in 2010, just three years after going 1-11

Off the field, Luck was just another Stanford student. While pursuing an architecture degree, he lived four doors down from another student-phenom — golfer Michelle Wie

Luck didn't go pro after 2010, choosing to stay at Stanford and finish out his degree. Don't worry, he's insured for millions if he gets hurt

Don't laugh. NBC's Mike Florio recently said that the NFL should be legitimately concerned about teams losing on purpose once we get into late November. He's that good!

But as for now, Luck and Stanford are undefeated and in contention for a national championship

He'll join this group if he crashes and burns

