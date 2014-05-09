The 21 NFL Teams That Passed On Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel fell to the Cleveland Browns at No. 22 in the first round of the NFL Draft.
He was projected to go much higher, possibly in the top-5. It’s a steal for the Browns, but a disappointment for Manziel.
Twenty one NFL teams, five of which desperately need a starting quarterback in our estimation, had a chance to draft him and either picked someone else or traded down.
Here are those 21 teams, and their current starting quarterback (teams that needed a quarterback in bold):
- Houston Texans — Ryan Fitzpatrick
- St. Louis Rams (twice) — Sam Bradford
- Jacksonville Jaguars — Blake Bortles (drafted this year at No. 3 overall)
- Buffalo Bills — E.J. Manuel
- Oakland Raiders — Matt Schaub
- Atlanta Falcons — Matt Ryan
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Mike Glennon
- Minnesota Vikings — Teddy Bridgewater (drafted this year at No. 32 overall)
- Detroit Lions — Matt Stafford
- Tennessee Titans — Jake Locker
- New York Giants — Eli Manning
- Chicago Bears — Jay Cutler
- Pittsburgh Steelers — Ben Roethlisberger
- Dallas Cowboys — Tony Romo
- Baltimore Ravens — Joe Flacco
- New York Jets — Geno Smith
- Miami Dolphins — Ryan Tannehill
- Arizona Cardinals — Carson Palmer
- New Orleans Saints — Drew Brees
- Green Bay Packers — Aaron Rodgers
- Philadelphia Eagles — Nick Foles
Some quality quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, have turned into superstars after slipping in the draft.
If Manziel is that next guy, these 21 teams could regret it.
