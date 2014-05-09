The 21 NFL Teams That Passed On Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel fell to the Cleveland Browns at No. 22 in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He was projected to go much higher, possibly in the top-5. It’s a steal for the Browns, but a disappointment for Manziel.

Twenty one NFL teams, five of which desperately need a starting quarterback in our estimation, had a chance to draft him and either picked someone else or traded down.

Here are those 21 teams, and their current starting quarterback (teams that needed a quarterback in bold):

Houston Texans — Ryan Fitzpatrick

St. Louis Rams (twice) — Sam Bradford

Jacksonville Jaguars — Blake Bortles (drafted this year at No. 3 overall)

Buffalo Bills — E.J. Manuel

Oakland Raiders — Matt Schaub

Atlanta Falcons — Matt Ryan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Mike Glennon

Minnesota Vikings — Teddy Bridgewater (drafted this year at No. 32 overall)

Detroit Lions — Matt Stafford

Tennessee Titans — Jake Locker

New York Giants — Eli Manning

Chicago Bears — Jay Cutler

Pittsburgh Steelers — Ben Roethlisberger

Dallas Cowboys — Tony Romo

Baltimore Ravens — Joe Flacco

New York Jets — Geno Smith

Miami Dolphins — Ryan Tannehill

Arizona Cardinals — Carson Palmer

New Orleans Saints — Drew Brees

Green Bay Packers — Aaron Rodgers

Philadelphia Eagles — Nick Foles

Some quality quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, have turned into superstars after slipping in the draft.

If Manziel is that next guy, these 21 teams could regret it.

