NFL teams have paid nearly $200 million in salaries to players on the injured reserve list

It’s no secret that injuries are a part of football, but this season they have been especially costly, with teams having already dished out nearly $200 million in salaries just to players on the injured reserve (IR) list.

The Baltimore Ravens have had the worst luck so far, paying $11.57 million to 23 players who have spent time on IR so far, according to data from Spotrac. The New York Giants ($11.34 million for 18 players) and Minnesota Vikings ($11.29 million to 12 players) are not far behind.

In total, 400 players have spent time on IR, receiving $189.82 million in salary during their time away from the games, and this only includes players with injuries severe enough to keep them out of action for at least eight weeks.

