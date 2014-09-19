NFL Teams Are Now Paying $US1.5 Million Every Week To Players Facing Domestic Or Child Abuse Charges

Jonathan Dwyer of the Arizona Cardinals has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident and has been deactivated for this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dwyer is now the third player in the NFL on what is essentially a paid leave while facing either domestic or child abuse charges. Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings and Greg Hardy of the Carolina Panthers are both on the exempt/commissioner’s permission list.

Those three players have a combined 2014 salary of $US25.6 million.

In other words, those three players are being paid a combined $US1.51 million each week to not play.

The number would be even higher if not for the decision by the Baltimore Ravens to cut Ray Rice. By being the one team to actually release the player in question, Rice lost his 2014 salary of $US3.5 million. Of course, the Ravens had already given Rice $US25 million in just the last two seasons alone.

