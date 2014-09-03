NFL Experts Think There Are Only 7 Teams That Can Win The Super Bowl

As we close in on the start of the 2014 NFL season, the experts have spoken and made their picks for who they think will play in this year’s Super Bowl.

While there is not one team dominating the picks this year, the experts seem to agree that there are not very many teams that can win their respective conferences this season.

Using the picks of 82 experts at ESPN.com, SI.com, CBSSports.com, and NFL.com, the Denver Broncos are the team picked most often to the win the Super Bowl. Only six other teams were picked by the experts:

Denver Broncos, 26.8% of experts pick to win Super Bowl New Orleans Saints, 19.5% San Francisco 49ers, 17.1% Seattle Seahawks, 13.4% Green Bay Packers, 9.8% New England Patriots, 9.8% Philadelphia Eagles, 3.7%

In all, only 11 different teams were picked to win their conference and reach the Super Bowl. The most common Super Bowl pick is the 49ers versus the Broncos, predicted by 14 (17.1%) of the 82 experts.

Here are the picks to win the NFC:

San Francisco 49ers, 26.8% New Orleans Saints, 25.6% Green Bay Packers, 22.0% Seattle Seahawks, 19.5% Philadelphia Eagles, 4.9% Chicago Bears, 1.2%

The picks to win the AFC:

Denver Broncos, 42.7% New England Patriots, 37.8% Indianapolis Colts, 14.6% Pittsburgh Steelers, 3.7% San Diego Chargers, 1.2%

I guess the fans for the other 21 teams can start preparing for next year’s draft.

