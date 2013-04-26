At Least One NFL Team Won't Draft Manti Te'o No Matter What

One of the big stories in tonight’s NFL draft will be whether or not Manti Te’o will be drafted in the first round. But according to Bob McGinn of The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, there is at least one team that thinks Te’o is not worth picking in any round.



McGinn spoke with a scout for one team that says Te’o is just not good enough to put up with the off-the-field issues…

“We’ve kind of taken him off the board…He doesn’t have enough ability to put up with all that. Why fool with it? Try-hard, smart guy. This was the first year he’s really gotten himself in shape. Some of his teammates think he’s kind of a phony.”

Maybe Te’o and the potential off-the-field headache is not worth a valuable first round pick. But to completely take a talented player off a team’s board seems extremely short-sighted.

A look at the mock drafts shows that experts are split on whether Te’o will be drafted in the first round. But there does appear to be enough interest that Te’o should be off the board by the middle of the second round at the latest. And there seems to be enough upside that one team may land themselves the steal of the draft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.