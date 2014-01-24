NFL Team Says Mark Sanchez Would 'Be The Starter As Soon As He Walked In The Door'

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is drawing interest from multiple NFL teams according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Apparently Sanchez is in high demand with several teams in need of a quarterback. According to the report, a team has already had discussions about bringing Sanchez in once he becomes a free agent.

An unnamed NFL coach told Costello:

“We’d take Sanchez…he’d be the starter as soon as he walked in the door for us.”

Sanchez sat out the entire 2013 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder that he sustained in the preseason.

The Jets will likely cut Sanchez in the near future so they don’t have to pay him for next season. Their second round draft-pick quarterback Geno Smith had a solid rookie campaign and looks to be the starter moving forward.

Although Sanchez has had a turnover prone career throwing more interceptions (69) than touchdowns (68) many teams are desperate at QB, including the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Oakland Raiders.

Sanchez is still only 27 and has a lot of playoff experience. Costello says NFL teams blame the Jets not Sanchez:

“Many teams view the deterioration of the Jets’ offensive roster around Sanchez as the problem that held him back.”

