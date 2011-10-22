An NFL Team May Soon Call London Home

Photo: Wikime

This Sunday is the NFL’s annual trip to London where the Chicago Bear will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And with the success of the program, some are speculating that the NFL could move a franchise to London in the near future.The Bucs, who will be the designated home team for this Sunday’s game for the second time in three years, is one team that has been rumoured to make the move. The team is owned by the Glazer family, who also own Manchester United of the English Premier League.



When asked about a potential move, Bucs GM Mark Dominik said flatly, that the Bucs will not be moving to London.

However, Dominik did not rule out the possibility that the Bucs could host a game in London annually, thus making the English capital, the Bucs “second home.”

