Report: NFL Might Kill The Pro Bowl

Photo: Getty Images/Doug Pensinger

The NFL is considering suspending the Pro Bowl this season, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.Mort went on Mike & Mike this morning, saying it was “on life support at best” and “there’s no reason to play it.”



He added that there may still be a Pro Bowl “team” with incentives tied to players’ contracts that make the “team,” but the game is likely no more.

Publicly, NFL spokesperson Greg Aiello says the fate of the Pro Bowl hasn’t been finalised and in the end it might even be played this year, but it’s all but over confirms Mike Freeman of CBS Sports.

The Pro Bowl has long been seen as a complete afterthought by fans and players alike.

