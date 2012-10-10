The NFL Re-Suspends The Players Involved In The Saints Bountygate Scandal

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

The NFL has re-punished four current and former Saints players involved in Bountygate scandal with similar suspensions than they got the first time.Jonathan Vilma will be suspended for the remainder of the season, but he gets the keep the paychecks he already made in 2012.



Anthony Hargrove will be suspended seven games instead of eight games.

Scott Fujita will be suspended one game instead of three.

And Will Smith will be suspended four games, the same amount he was before.

The original punishments were overturned a month ago after an arbiter ruled that Roger Goodell didn’t have the formal jurisdiction to discipline the players for CBA violations.

At the time, there was some talk at the time that the penalties would be reduced. That happened, but these are on the milder side of many predictions.

