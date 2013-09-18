The NFL Is Planning To Double The Price Of The Most Expensive Super Bowl Tickets

Club-level seats to Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium outside New York City

will cost $US2,600 each, Matthew Futterman of the Wall Street Journal reports.

That’s more than double the price of the most coveted tickets from last year’s game, which went for $US1,250.

The price hike will affect roughly 9,000 tickets, according to ProFootballTalk. The plan is for 30% of tickets to cost $US800 or less.

All Super Bowl tickets sell for well above face value on the secondary market. The premium tickets that cost $US1,250 last year went for $US6,000+ on the secondary market, according to the WSJ.

The idea behind the plan is to bring face value more in line with market value.

The Super Bowl is unique because fans who want to go to the game generally don’t have a chance to buy tickets directly for face value. All 32 teams get a set number of tickets that they distribute to season-ticket holders via a lottery.

The two participating teams get 17.5% of available tickets (about 14,000 each), and the league gets to distribute the remaining 25% to sponsors and partners.

There’s no logging on to Ticketmaster at noon and hoping the tickets aren’t sold out. Unless you have some sort of connection, you have to buy on the secondary market if you want to go to the game.

The prices on that secondary ticket market have far surpassed what the NFL is asking for tickets. Now the challenge for the league is to try and cash in on what these tickets are really worth without alienating fans.

