Super Bowl Could Be Moved To Saturday Or Monday If Weather Doesn't Cooperate

The NFL and the NY/NJ Host Committee met with the media Wednesday and spent time discussing how they would deal with bad weather during this year’s Super Bowl in New Jersey. Among the issues discussed, the NFL confirmed that there is a plan in place to move the Super Bowl to a different day if needed (via Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal).

When asked about postponing the Super Bowl, NFL head of events Frank Supovitz said that there are indeed “contingency plans in place” that would allow the Super Bowl to be played on Saturday, Monday, or another later date.

Of course, with as much effort that goes into hosting the Super Bowl and getting fans to the game, this would certainly be a worst-case scenario and one the NFL will do everything to avoid. Therefore the NFL also has what appears to be fairly aggressive plan to fight inclement weather and still play the game.

Among the details, every seat at the Super Bowl will include “gloves, hand warmers, ear muffs, lip balms, and facial tissues” and other items. MetLife stadium will also have twice as many workers available for snow removal as they would have for a regular season game (1,000).

And then there is this bad boy. The Super Bowl will have this snow melter at their disposal capable of melting 1.2 billion pounds of snow per hour.

