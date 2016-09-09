The Patriots and the Packers are the most popular picks to reach the Super Bowl among NFL experts

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers are the most popular picks among NFL experts to represent the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl LI in February.

We surveyed 29 NFL experts from CBSSports.com, theMMQB.com, SI.com, and Bleacher Report. Of those, 12 picked the Patriots to win the AFC and 11 picked the Packers to win the NFC. The Steelers (10), Seahawks (9), and Cardinals (7) are also popular picks to reach the Super Bowl.

The Packers, Seahawks, and Patriots are all also the most popular picks to win the Super Bowl with each being picked by seven of the 29 experts (see second chart below). The Cardinals, Steelers, and Panthers are the only other teams to receive picks to be NFL champs.

