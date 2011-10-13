There's A Good Chance We'll Have A Super Bowl In L.A. In 2016

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A league insider says there’s a good chance we’ll see a Super Bowl in L.A. in 2016.L.A. also hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967.



But where will the NFL play if they do bring the Super Bowl back to L.A.?

AEG wants to build a new stadium, but they want a team before that happens, and the NFL is running out of time to build a new stadium by 2016.

So, the other options are the Rose Bowl, which has hosted five Super Bowls, or the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which has hosted two Super Bowls.

